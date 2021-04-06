POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Poplar Bluff Police Department is searching for a man to question after a fatal shooting overnight.
Police said a man was shot and killed just after midnight in the 800 block of Clare Avenue. His identity has not been released.
Hours after the shooting, officers said they were looking for Caleb Scowden in reference to the investigation. A photograph of Scowden has not been released. According to police, Scowden is considered armed. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.
