WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police charged an 18-year-old St. Louis man Friday after a 19-year-old was found dead in the Wellston neighborhood.
Police charged Ke'Shuan Jones, 18, of the 6300 block of Wellsmar Avenue with first-degree murder and armed criminal action Friday.
Jones is charged for the homicide of Koreyion Brown, 19, of the 4000 block of North Hanley.
Authorities said they responded to a call for a person down in the 1500 block of Wellston Place around 6:30 p.m. Monday when they found Brown dead.
Police said Jones is not in custody and needs the public's help finding him.
Anyone with information is asked to call the North county Police Cooperative at 314-428-7374.
