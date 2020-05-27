ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a person of interest after a man was robbed while trying to buy a cell phone in south St. Louis’ Mount Pleasant neighborhood earlier this month.
The victim told police he met with a man in the 2900 block of Meramec at 4:20 p.m. on May 8 to buy a cell phone. The two reportedly first connected on social media while the victim was looking for a cell phone for sale.
After the 32-year-old victim showed the suspect the cash he was going to use to purchase the phone, the latter allegedly pulled out a gun and robbed the man.
Weeks after the armed robbery, police identified Deon Banks, 33, as a person of interest in the case. Anyone who recognizes Banks is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
