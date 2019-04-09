WEST ALTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was taken to the hospital after claiming he was attacked and carjacked in West Alton overnight.

The man showed up at the Mobil gas station on Highway 67 around 2 a.m. Tuesday asking for help. He reportedly said someone attacked him and took his truck.

A clerk at the gas station told News 4 the man had cuts on his arms.

The injured man was taken to the hospital.

No other details have been released.

