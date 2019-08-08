VELDA CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.
Police told News 4 there was a shooting around 10:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Claremore Avenue in Velda Village Hills.
According to the North County Police Cooperative, a 48-year-old man was shot in the leg while working on a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
"Velda Village Hills is a quiet and fantastic community and we believe this is an isolated incident," North County Police Cooperative Asst. Chief of Police Maj. Ron Martin wrote in a press release.
Investigators said they are working to identify the shooter but so far no persons of interest have been identified.
