NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in the arm while he was walking with young daughters in North City Friday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 31-year-old man was walking with his daughters, ages 5 and 7, in the 2400 block of N. Euclid about 4:45 p.m. when police say a man drove up in a black sedan, stopped the car, got out and stared firing shots.
Police say the man was stable when he was taken to a hospital. His daughters were not injured.
The search is still on for the suspect.
