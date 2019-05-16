ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot while walking with friends in the Central West End early Thursday morning.
Around 2:20 a.m., police were notified that a 19-year-old had been dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim told police he was walking with two friends in an unknown location in the Central West End when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot.
The man then said his friends flagged down a citizen who drove him to the hospital and left before police arrived.
The victim reportedly couldn’t provide police with any location where the shooting took place, information regarding his friends or the suspects.
Police said they could not locate a shooting scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
