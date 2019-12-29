ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) -- A 25-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot overnight in downtown St. Louis.
Police found the man lying in the middle of the 300 block of N. Tucker just past 1 a.m. He told police he was walking home from work when he was shot in the stomach.
The 25-year-old was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.