ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot while trying to get his stolen bag back in downtown St. Louis.
A 25-year-old man told police he received a notification from his bank that his debit card was being used at the Shell Gas Station on North Tucker just before midnight. When he noticed his car had been broken into and a bag was missing, he went to the gas station. Once he got to the business, the victim said he saw a man wearing his bag while pumping gas into a white four-door sedan.
When the victim went to get his bag, the suspect confronted him, and an argument began. During the argument, the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and shot the victim in the arm. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspect drove off from the area.
