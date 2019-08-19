ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man was shot after entering the wrong apartment in west St. Louis County overnight.
St. Louis County police said the victim thought he was re-entering a friend’s apartment in the 400 block of Boulder Point Drive around 2:35 a.m. Monday. Authorities said the man was trying to enter the apartment, which actually belonged to someone he did not know, through a patio door when he was shot.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No one is currently in police custody, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.
No other information has been disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.