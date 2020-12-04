ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot while selling a gun in south St. Louis’ Mount Pleasant neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Just before 3 p.m., police were called to the 4300 block of S. Broadway for a man who was shot in the arm and chest.
The 39-year-old victim told officers he met with the suspect to sell him a gun. During the transaction, a struggle occurred, and the buyer shot the gun seller.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical/unstable condition.
No other details have been released.
