ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot while parking his car in north St. Louis City Saturday night.
Police said the 61-year-old man was parking his car in the 1100 block of Riverview when a bullet went through his front windshield and hit him in the chest. This happened in the Baden neighborhood around 8:50 p.m.
Police said the man's wife took him to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
No other information was released.
