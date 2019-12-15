NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the Mark Twain neighborhood Sunday morning.
Police said the 60-year-old man was driving on westbound Interstate 70 near West Florissant when he heard gunshots and realized he had been hit. Police said the man then drove himself to a gas station and called police.
The man was shot around 4 a.m. Sunday in north St. Louis City. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
