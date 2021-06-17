ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot while following a woman who waved a gun at him on a St. Louis interstate Wednesday afternoon.
The 44-year-old told police he was driving westbound on Interstate 70 around 1:45 p.m. when a white sedan pulled alongside him and a woman inside flourished a gun at him. The man said he then followed the sedan to get its license plate number.
When the car got near Hadley and Montgomery, the sedan driver made a U-turn and fired shots at the victim’s vehicle as it drove by. The man was shot in the arm during the incident. He was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
No other information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
