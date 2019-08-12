ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot while fighting with would-be robbers near the Central West End late Sunday night.
The 38-year-old victim told police he was walking in the area of Delmar and Euclid when two suspects approached him and attempted to rob him at gunpoint around 11:10 p.m. The man refused to hand over his property and was then shot during a fight with the suspects, police said.
The victim went to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and was listed in stable condition, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
