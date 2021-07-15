LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was injured while reportedly exchanging shots with officers in Lake Saint Louis.
The shooting took place at Technology Drive and South Henke Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. A source told News 4 at one point a chase began, shots were fired at officers and they returned fire. The suspect was hit.
First responders took the man to an area hospital and police said he was in critical but stable condition. No officers were injured in the shooting.
According to St. Charles County police, the officer-involved shooting stemmed from a suspected domestic dispute. Traffic near the scene was blocked while the investigation was ongoing. No other information was made available.
