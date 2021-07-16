LAKE SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was shot after reportedly exchanging gunfire with officers in Lake Saint Louis.
According to St. Charles County police, officers were called to a domestic disturbance at Technology Drive and South Henke Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. When the suspect tried to drive off, officers attempted to stop him, and the suspect was involved in a crash.
When the suspect got out of his car, he had two handguns and began firing at officers, police said. Lake Saint Louis officers on the scene returned fire. The suspect was hit.
First responders took the man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.
Friday morning, St. Charles County police said charges are being sought against the suspect with the prosecuting attorney’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.