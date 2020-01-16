ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot while driving eastbound on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County Wednesday night.
The man was reportedly driving on the interstate between Lilac Avenue and Riverview Drive when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots into the driver's side of his vehicle around 8:45 p.m. After the shooting, the car crashed into a cable barrier in the grass median.
Police described the suspect's car as a Pontiac passenger vehicle.
The 40-year-old victim was shot in the upper body and sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, according to St. Louis County police. He was the only person inside the car at the time of the incident.
Following the shooting, traffic cameras showed traffic was slowed in both directions while investigators were on the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
