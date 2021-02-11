ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot while driving on westbound Interstate 64 on the border of the Central West End Wednesday night.
The 27-year-old man told officers he was driving on the interstate near Clayton Avenue when he was shot by someone in a grey sedan around 9:30 p.m. He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and then drove himself to the hospital, police said.
Two other people inside of the victim’s car were not injured in the shooting. The victim was listed in stable condition following the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.