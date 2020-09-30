ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot while driving down Interstate 70 in north St. Louis early Wednesday morning.
According to police, the 26-year-old was driving in the westbound lanes of the interstate near Union Blvd. when they were shot in the thigh around 1 a.m. Police said the suspects fired the shots from a four-door sedan.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
