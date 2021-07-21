NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was wounded during an early morning shooting Wednesday.
The shooting happened at 7:15 a.m. near North Grand and Emily Street in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, a man was boarding a Metro Bus when he got caught in the crossfire between two vehicles.
The man was shot in his stomach and taken to hospital. He was conscious and breathing.
No additional information has been released.
