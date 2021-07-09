NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot Thursday night in Normandy.
Around 5:45 p.m., a man was walking in the 7200 block of Natural Bridge, when a suspect began shooting at him. Police said he was struck by at least one bullet and he is said to not have serious injuries.
Police are still investigating the motive and it is possible the victim returned gunfire.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.