NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot Thursday night in Normandy.

Around 5:45 p.m., a man was walking in the 7200 block of Natural Bridge, when a suspect began shooting at him. Police said he was struck by at least one bullet and he is said to not have serious injuries.

Police are still investigating the motive and it is possible the victim returned gunfire.

No other information was made available.

