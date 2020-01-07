BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from residents after a man was shot in Belleville Tuesday morning.
After his remote car start wouldn’t work, a 35-year-old man went to check on his vehicle and found two people between his cars on Leo Drive around 6:15 a.m. One of the suspects then rose up and fired two shots from a handgun at the man, hitting him in the leg.
Deputies said the man suffered a non-life threatening injury and was being treated at a hospital.
According to the sheriff’s department, there have also been several reports of vehicle burglaries in the area around Berkshire Drive. Deputies are asking residents in the area who may have a camera to check for activity that would have been recorded between 5 and 6 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department investigations at 618-825-5204.
