ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed during an overnight shooting in north St. Louis.
Darrius Delk was shot in the head in the 5500 block of Highland around 11 p.m. Wednesday, police said. The 27-year-old was found on the porch of a home and pronounced dead.
This marks at least the 15th homicide in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in 2019, which is more than they had at this time last year and the most for any St. Louis neighborhood this year.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
