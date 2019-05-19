Man shot to death near I-270 in North City

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot to his death near I-270 in North City Sunday night, police said.
Police said the male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds near I-270 and Riverview Drive around 8 p.m. Sunday.
Homicide has been requested.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
