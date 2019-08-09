ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police responded Friday to a shooting at St. Louis Fish & Chicken in north St. Louis.
Just before 2 p.m., officers received a call about a man who was shot at the corner of Lillian and Goodfellow.
They located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
A News 4 photographer saw the man unresponsive in the parking lot, and homicide detectives were later called to the scene.
Westbound Lillian is closed at Mimika Avenue and northbound Goodfellow is closed at I-70 due to the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.