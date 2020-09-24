ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot to death in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.
The deceased man was found in the 2700 block of Miami shortly after 1 a.m.
The homicide marks the 200th so far this year in the City of St. Louis. Last year, there were 194 homicides in the city.
No other details have been released regarding the latest fatal shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.