RIVERVIEW, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County detectives are investigating after a man was killed in Riverview Friday.
Demarcus Pierce, 21, was shot in the 9800 block of Rivermont Drive around 10 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment and died a day later, police said.
Three days after Pierce’s death, the City of Riverview Police Department asked for St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons to lead the homicide investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
