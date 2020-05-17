NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are searching for answers after a man was shot and killed in north St. Louis early Sunday morning.
Just past 2:15 a.m., officers found a man dead in the 4700 block of McMillan in the Lewis Place neighborhood.
Police said he was killed after being shot in the head.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.