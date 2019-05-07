ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot to death in north St. Louis’ Baden Neighborhood late Monday night.
Police were called to the 8200 block of Frederick around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Officers later said the victim had died.
No other details have been released.
