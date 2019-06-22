NORTH ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- One man lost his life Saturday afternoon due to gunshot wounds in North St. Louis City, police said.
Police said one male was found shot in the head and hand in the 4400 block of Lee Avenue around 2:12 p.m. Saturday in the Penrose neighborhood.
Police said the male victim was not breathing. The homicide division was requested.
