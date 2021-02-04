ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City Thursday afternoon.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found shot multiple times in the area of Amherst Plaza and Julian Avenue at around 12:40 p.m. in the West End neighborhood.

Police said the man later died at the scene. The circumstance of the homicide remain unknown at this time.

His death marks the fourth murder in the city Thursday. Earlier in the day police found a woman and two girls shot to death in the South City, in what the police chief called a "gruesome" death.