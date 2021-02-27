ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man who was shot and killed in north St. Louis City on February 4 has been identified.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was found shot multiple times in the area of Amherst Plaza and Julian Avenue at around 11:25 a.m. in the West End neighborhood.
Police said the man later died at the scene. The circumstance of the homicide remain unknown at this time. He was later identified as Jason Anthony Gray, 38, of North City.
His death marked the fourth murder in the city on February 4. Earlier in the day police found a woman and two girls shot to death in the South City, in what the police chief called a "gruesome" death.
