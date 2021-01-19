FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers are investigating after a man was found shot at a Florissant gas station Tuesday.
According to St. Louis County police, officers found the man in the parking lot of the Conoco gas station at the 3600 block of Dunn Road and New Halls Ferry.
He was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The man was transported to a hospital for life-saving treatment where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No other information was made available.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police at 636-529-8210 or can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).
