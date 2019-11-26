ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed during an argument in south St. Louis Monday evening.
Darren Walters, 36, was found shot to death inside a home in the 3600 block of Virginia around 6:45 p.m.
According to police, Walters was killed by an 18-year-old suspect during an argument. The suspect ran from the area following the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371.
