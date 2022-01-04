ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed Friday in downtown St. Louis, police said.
The incident happened in the 400 block of North 15th Street around 10 p.m. Pierreion Frizell, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect is unknown.
No further information has been released.
