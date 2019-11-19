ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Tuesday morning.
According to police, the man was found with apparent gunshot wounds in the 5300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive around 7:15 a.m. He was reportedly not conscious nor breathing when he was being taken to the hospital.
An officer at the shooting scene told News 4 the victim was shot multiple times after being chased by a suspect. That officer said the victim died as a result of his injuries.
No other information has been released.
