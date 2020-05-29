ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and an officer was injured during an incident at a Tower Grove East Schnucks Friday.
Officers were called to the Schnucks at 3430 S. Grand around 12:40 p.m., where a man was found shot in the leg.
According to the police department, one of their vehicles was involved in a crash relative to the incident. The officer involved in the crash suffered a knee injury.
The shooting victim was conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital.
No other information has been released.
