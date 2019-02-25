ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)--- An investigation is underway after a man was injured following a shooting near a police station in north St. Louis Saturday night.
According to police, a 29-year-old man entered the front lobby of the North Patrol Division of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on Union Blvd suffering from a gunshot wound around 10 p.m.
The victim, who was struck in his shoulder, told officers he was driving near the area of Semple and Clara when a gunman began firing shots out of a red SUV.
Moments later, the 29-year-old began walking to the police station when the suspect followed him and continued to shoot at him. Police said detectives inside the police station heard multiple gun shots ring out near the front parking lot.
The man was critically injured following the shooting and was transported to a local hospital, police say.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
