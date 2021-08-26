KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was shot outside of the Kinloch Fire Protection District building Thursday morning.
St. Louis County police told News 4 the man was shot in the arm in the 5600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard shortly after 4 a.m. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No other details regarding the shooting, victim or suspect have been released. This story will be updated as information is made available.
