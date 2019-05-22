ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man was shot on a MetroLink train in St. Louis County Wednesday.
The call came out around noon that a man was shot on the train near the Rock Road stop in the 7000 block of St. Charles Rock Road.
After being shot, the man reportedly got off the train and collapsed in the parking lot. According to St. Louis County police, the victim was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Metro said trains are operating on a single track between the Rock Road and Wellston stops and there are delays of 10 minutes.
News 4 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is known.
