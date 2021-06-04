ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police arrested two women believed to be connected to a road rage shooting along Interstate 55 in Jefferson County Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 3:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 north of Pevely. Pevely police said a family from Tennessee was driving northbound on Interstate 55 and was being tailgated by a silver Ford Focus. The driver of the Nissan braked, police said, as an indicator for the car behind them to stop following so close. The suspects in the tailgating car got angry, pulled up alongside the Nissan, and fired 3 or 4 shots, police said. A man in the passenger seat was shot in the upper leg.

The man's wife and four kids in the car were not injured.

Police tracked the suspect vehicle for about an hour before initiating a traffic stop on Interstate 270 south of Olive Boulevard and taking two women into custody. Police said there were two children in that car as well.