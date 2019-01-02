ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot in the leg near the Delmar Loop Wednesday morning.
According to police, a man in his 20s was shot in the leg in the 600 block of Rosedale around 10:15 a.m.
The victim was conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
