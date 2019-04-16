SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police said a man was shot near Confluence Academy in South City Tuesday evening.
Authorities said the shooting happened near the intersection of Compton and Meramec.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
