NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting that happened near a North County apartment complex Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Nemnich Road around noon, police say. The man was taken to a hospital.
One direction of Lucas and Hunt is closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.