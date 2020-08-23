ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in downtown St. Louis City while with his girlfriend and children early Sunday morning.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was inside Kiener Plaza at 2 a.m. with his children and girlfriend. They were walking to their car when he was shot in his knee.
No other information was released.
