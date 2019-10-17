ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot near a north St. Louis interstate Thursday morning.
The incident occurred on W. Florissant near westbound Interstate 70 shortly before noon. Police said they received calls in the area for "shots fired" followed by a call for an "accident." When officers arrived, they found a man shot at the location.
The injured man was taken to the hospital. His condition has not been released.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they are assisting the St. Louis Police Department at the scene.
News 4 has crews headed to the scene and will update this story as information
