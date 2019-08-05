ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot near the downtown St. Louis Greyhound bus station overnight.
The shooting victim was dropped off at the hospital via private conveyance after being shot near 14th Street and Spruce, down the street from the Enterprise Center, just before midnight. He had reportedly been shot multiple times.
A News 4 photographer at the shooting scene saw one person being held by officers. It is unknown if that person had any connection to the shooting.
The victim’s condition has not been released.
No other details have been disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.