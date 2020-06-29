ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was taken into custody in connection to a shooting on a Metro bus late Sunday night.
Officers arrived to the intersection of West Florissant and Riverview where they found a man who was shot multiple times on the bus. It is unclear what led up to the shooting at this time.
He was conscious and breathing as emergency crews took him to a nearby hospital for treatment.
No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.