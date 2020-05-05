JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police were at a Walgreens in Jefferson County Tuesday where they said a road rage shooting happened.
Police say the shooting happened in the store's parking lot near the intersection of New Sugar Creek Road and Gravois, where a victim was shot twice in the torso Tuesday evening.
The suspect was driving erratically and cut off another driver who followed him into the parking lot. The two got into argument before the suspect fired multiple shots.
The suspect remained at the scene and was arrested. A gun was recovered on the parking lot.
The victim's son and daughter were inside the victim's car but were not hurt.
